Lakers: Anthony Davis Still Plans on Taking Three-Point Attempts Despite Terrible Percentages

AD still wants to keep shooting from deep, even if they aren't landing.

There are a lot of things going wrong for the Lakers this year. Not only are they struggling with overall roster health, but getting mediocre performances out of key pieces has really hurt them early on. One of those guys would be Anthony Davis.

AD is putting up 24.2 points per game, which isn't necessarily a bad number for him. But his range has taken a significant step back so far in 2021. David is shooting a low 20 percent from three-point range, the worst number of his career since his early days in New Orleans. For reference, AD shot 33 percent from that range in the 2019-20 season in far more attempts.

Despite that, AD has no intentions of stopping those attempts. He talked about it after the Lakers beat the Pistons on Sunday night and Davis sunk both of his three-point attempts.

It’s a long season, and I’m going to continue to shoot the ball from 3, whether they go in or not. I think that opens up the floor for my teammates with Bron, Russ, (and Horton-Tucker) getting downhill. And it opens it up for me to get to the paint, with guys running out to get to the 3.

In his mind, AD taking those shots opens up opportunities for other guys. Giving the Lakers that length on the floor allows for other guys, specifically LeBron and Westbrook, more space.

There might be some truth to that, but it's tough to watch AD take those shots and miss close to 80 percent of the time. The Lakers having guys that can sink those threes makes it all the more frustrating, especially with how good AD can be good inside.

You've got to take those open looks, but AD shouldn't be that guy on a consistent basis.