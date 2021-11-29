Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers LeBron James Feels LA Has Not Even ‘Scratched the Surface’ On Their Potential

    The Lakers may have won on Sunday night, but can this become a pattern of success?
    Author:

    The Lakers are now back to .500 as they got a win over the Detriot Pistons for the second time in a week making them 11-11 going into their next game. This was a big game for L.A. after the embarrassing loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers found a way to take the lead and keep it. After the game, LeBron James and Anthony Davis took to their postgame interview together and talked about not only this game but their team as a whole. 

    LeBon James specifically had a lot to say about the L.A. team and the challenges they have gone through. 

    "I love trying to figure out how we can be better, get through the mud, or get through adversity," said James. 

    "I feel like we haven't even scratched the surface on what team we can be and we're going to continue to get better and better as we continue to learn each other more and more, continue to work into our system offensively and defensively. Like I said, in preseason, in training camp, in everything, we had nine, I believe nine new guys coming into our system that haven't been in. So I think that takes time."

    Read More

    One of the biggest mysteries coming into the season this year was how this new Lakers roster will work together. Clearly, that question was answered quickly as the season began. This L.A. team needs to work harder and communicate better. On Sunday night, the Lakers proved that if they work together, they can be powerful. They can take the lead and they will win. 

    James continued and talked about how Friday night's loss affected him and the rest of the team. 

    "Obviously, you hate losses, we don't want to lose, we get frustrated. We were mad as heck the other night after that Sac loss and we made a point to come in today, very focused on the game plan and learning from our mistakes and we got better. So, right there lets me know that we're a team that cares and a team that wants to continue to get better throughout it all."

    The Lakers are finding their way slowly and as they continue to do things they definitely regret, they learn from it and do whatever they can to become a more well-rounded team. The Lakers play the Sacramento Kings again on Tuesday and that will be a big test to see if this team can truly improve from their mistakes as LeBron James says they can. 

    lebronrussusatoday
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Feels LA Has Not Even ‘Scratched the Surface’ On Their Potential

    1 minute ago
    frank-vogel
    News

    Lakers Coach Frank Vogel Talks About Third Quarters and Holding Leads

    2 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 11-21
    News

    Lakers: Three Takeaways from Sunday’s Game Against the Pistons

    10 hours ago
    austin
    News

    Lakers: Austin Reaves Receives Praise from Alex Caruso

    16 hours ago
    lebron-james1
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James’ Hecklers at Lakers-Pacers Game Will Not Be Further Disciplined

    18 hours ago
    lebronruss
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Listed as Questionable Again, Anthony Davis Late Add to Injury Report

    20 hours ago
    lebron-mobley
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Team with This Stat, But It’s Not Great

    22 hours ago
    isaiahstewart
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Responds to Isaiah Stewart's Accusation

    Nov 28, 2021