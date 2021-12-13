Skip to main content
    Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Not Play Against Orlando
    Publish date:

    This will be Anthony Davis third missed game of the season.
    Author:

    Anthony Davis was a late scratch in Friday’s win against Oklahoma City due to what team doctors described as knee soreness. Without giving too much details, the doctors decided to hold Davis out on Friday.

    AD has only missed two games this season, a feat that is considered a success given his durability issues throughout his career. On yesterday’s injury report he was listed as questionable going into the game against Orlando.

    Just now, Frank Vogel provided an update to the media that Davis would not be available for a second straight game. He elaborated that the knee was structurally sound and would be considered day-to-day moving forward.

    The Lakers tend to be fairly vague with disclosing publicly on injuries about their players, so we do not know the extent of his knee issue.

    Davis is playing 35.8 minutes per game, a three-minute uptick from last year. He has previously told the coaching staff he is exhausted towards the end of his long shifts on the court.

    The purple and gold next play on Wednesday against Dallas, giving Davis two days to get his left knee right. Hopefully, we will see him on the court sooner rather than later, because the Lakers can surely use his production.  

