Lakers: Coaches Admit That Anthony Davis Has Been Worn Out By Shift Lengths

The Lakers knew that there would have to be some adjustments made coming into this season. With a completely new-look roster, Frank Vogel has the task of making sure that guys understand their roles, some of which have changed drastically from what they've been used to in their careers.

The number of injuries that has haunted the team early on only added to the complexity of that. The Lakers are still trying to figure out what kind of lineup they want to play, and getting guys off of their feet has not always been easy in the early going.

One guy that they have to take care of is Anthony Davis. He's playing more minutes per game than he has in a very long time, and it sounds like he's gassed out at times. In behind-the-scenes footage from the Lakers, Phil Handy noted that AD has made mention of his long shifts at times during games.

He's made mention of it when he's coming out of games. He keeps saying that he's tired. So just like Mike is telling him, I told him 'Look you want to run the whole court, put your hand up, raise your hand so that we can sub you.'

Davis is averaging close to 36 minutes per game, but it sounds like it's the length of his shifts that is taking the edge off. In terms of overall numbers, AD appears to be having a decent year. But he's getting bullied around the rim on defense, especially late in games.

Those long shifts might be what is leading to that. But the Lakers have yet to get him into a rhythm at the 5, where they would ideally like him to play with a fully healthy lineup.

His opportunity will come, but really not until they have guys like Trevor Ariza back in there.