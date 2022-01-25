Skip to main content
Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

But will it actually happen?

But will it actually happen?

The Lakers should probably do everything that they can to improve their roster by the trade deadline. With a 23-24 record at this point in the season, Rob Pelinka and the front office have some big decisions to make about the team's future. 

Unfortuantely, the Lakers don't have much to offer opposing teams should they decide to go big in the market. As of right now, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a 2027 first-round draft pick are all they really have that might entice teams. 

But according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are indeed trying to make an impact move. Shelburne also adds that they are being realistic with what they will be able to do, but they do want an impact player. 

Read More

“The Lakers will try to make an impact move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but behind the scenes, team sources are managing expectations of what can realistically be done.”

The Lakers have been loosely connected to several big names out on the market already. One report suggested that they had offered the package listed above to the Pistons in an attempt to land Jerami Grant. That same report said that Detroit had little interest in that deal. 

Another report suggested that the Lakers had offered that package to multiple teams and that none were willing to bite. That's a little bit of a concern if accurate, but it also makes sense that teams would want to wait and see how the market develops closer to the deadline. 

While the package of THT and Nunn might be intriguing, that 2027 pick could be an issue for other NBA teams. But the Lakers have struggled all year, and they need some sort of change if they truly want to compete. 

USATSI_17513294
News

Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

1 minute ago
USATSI_17554579
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Earns High Praise from Vogel After Miami Game

2 hours ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers Expected to Move Forward With Frank Vogel Despite Team Struggles

13 hours ago
avery-bradley
News

Lakers: Avery Bradley Suggests the Team Is Not Learning From Big Mistakes

15 hours ago
anthony davis 11-30
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis is Finally Probable to Play Tonight in Brooklyn

16 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
News

Lakers Have Offered Everything They Have to Teams, But No One is Interested

18 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers Should Explore a Lou Williams Trade With Atlanta

19 hours ago
USATSI_17328248
News

Lakers: The Future of Frank Vogel Might Rely on the Health of Anthony Davis

20 hours ago