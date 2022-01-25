Lakers Are Trying to Make a Big Move By the Trade Deadline

The Lakers should probably do everything that they can to improve their roster by the trade deadline. With a 23-24 record at this point in the season, Rob Pelinka and the front office have some big decisions to make about the team's future.

Unfortuantely, the Lakers don't have much to offer opposing teams should they decide to go big in the market. As of right now, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and a 2027 first-round draft pick are all they really have that might entice teams.

But according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the Lakers are indeed trying to make an impact move. Shelburne also adds that they are being realistic with what they will be able to do, but they do want an impact player.

“The Lakers will try to make an impact move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, but behind the scenes, team sources are managing expectations of what can realistically be done.”

The Lakers have been loosely connected to several big names out on the market already. One report suggested that they had offered the package listed above to the Pistons in an attempt to land Jerami Grant. That same report said that Detroit had little interest in that deal.

Another report suggested that the Lakers had offered that package to multiple teams and that none were willing to bite. That's a little bit of a concern if accurate, but it also makes sense that teams would want to wait and see how the market develops closer to the deadline.

While the package of THT and Nunn might be intriguing, that 2027 pick could be an issue for other NBA teams. But the Lakers have struggled all year, and they need some sort of change if they truly want to compete.