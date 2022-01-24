Lakers Have Offered Everything They Have to Teams, But No One is Interested

The Lakers are going to at least try to be active by the trade deadline. With all of the rumors circulating, it seems like Rob Pelinka and his team are going to do everything that they can to improve their roster. How well they will be able to improve it is anyone's guess.

But things are looking bleak for the Lakers as of right now. There was an initial report that the Lakers had already offered a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker to the Piston for Jerami Grant. Detroit was reported to have no interest in that deal.

But this report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor suggests that the Lakers have offered that package to other teams. And the early return is that other teams have little to no interest in said package.

“They’re calling teams offering a future first, Kendrick Nunn, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who has underwhelmed this season, and no one is biting yet. ...The Lakers’ problem is THT just isn’t valued highly enough by teams and that 2027 pick is a long time from conveying."

That's a really big problem for the Lakers because that is all that they have to offer. The lack of draft capital and current roster construction has left Los Angeles will almost nothing to offer other teams.

Add in the fact that their next first-round pick isn't even until 2027, and you can imagine why teams would be looking for better deals. But the Lakers also might slightly overvalue THT, which would really complicate a deal that involved sending him out of LA.

So as predicted, don't expect the Lakers to go too crazy at the deadline. The good news? They get Anthony Davis back soon.