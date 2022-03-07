Lakers: Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis For Playoff Track Record

The Lakers could very well be headed towards missing the playoffs this year. And with a superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, that's a huge letdown. But they've played much of the year without AD, and that has shown even when he's on the court.

The three have never been yet to find a rhythm together this year. AD went down in December with a knee injury and will now likely miss most of the regular season with a foot sprain.

And that's a problem that Bill Simmons has with Davis. He took to his podcast this week and went after the Lakers big man specifically. For Simmons, Los Angeles not making the playoffs this year will reflect very poorly on the legacy of AD in this league.

"If the Lakers miss the playoffs, AD will have missed the playoffs 6/10 years. You look at the other guys who are really good in the league... Giannis is never missing the playoffs if he is healthy. Neither is Jokic. We are finding out this year it doesn't matter who is on his team."

To be fair, AD played on some pretty bad teams before ending up with the Lakers. But missing the playoffs with this team would ultimately change the way he is viewed, at least according to Simmons.

Lakers fans have certainly grown tired of seeing their big man on the ground and off of the court. This season has been very tough to watch AD play, with every physical encounter on the court causing fans to hold their breath.

But the Lakers need AD back and healthy, that much is for certain.