Skip to main content
Lakers: Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis For Playoff Track Record

Lakers: Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis For Playoff Track Record

NBA analyst Bill Simmons went off on AD this week, specifically pointing out his inability to make the playoffs.

NBA analyst Bill Simmons went off on AD this week, specifically pointing out his inability to make the playoffs.

The Lakers could very well be headed towards missing the playoffs this year. And with a superstar trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, that's a huge letdown. But they've played much of the year without AD, and that has shown even when he's on the court. 

The three have never been yet to find a rhythm together this year. AD went down in December with a knee injury and will now likely miss most of the regular season with a foot sprain. 

And that's a problem that Bill Simmons has with Davis. He took to his podcast this week and went after the Lakers big man specifically. For Simmons, Los Angeles not making the playoffs this year will reflect very poorly on the legacy of AD in this league. 

Read More

"If the Lakers miss the playoffs, AD will have missed the playoffs 6/10 years. You look at the other guys who are really good in the league... Giannis is never missing the playoffs if he is healthy. Neither is Jokic. We are finding out this year it doesn't matter who is on his team."

To be fair, AD played on some pretty bad teams before ending up with the Lakers. But missing the playoffs with this team would ultimately change the way he is viewed, at least according to Simmons. 

Lakers fans have certainly grown tired of seeing their big man on the ground and off of the court. This season has been very tough to watch AD play, with every physical encounter on the court causing fans to hold their breath. 

But the Lakers need AD back and healthy, that much is for certain.  

anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis For Playoff Track Record

By Brook Smith1 minute ago
Frank Vogel
News

Lakers: Frank Vogel Expected to Be Fired After This Season

By Brook Smith2 hours ago
phil-jackson
News

Lakers: Phil Jackson Has Been Involved With Team Matters All Season

By Brook Smith4 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Memorabilia From Kobe Bryant's 81-Point Game Sells For $277K

By Brook Smith19 hours ago
westbrook
News

Lakers Want to Demote Russell Westbrook to the Bench, But Frank Vogel Has Pushed Back

By Brook SmithMar 6, 2022
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Goes Out of Control Against the Warriors

By Brook SmithMar 6, 2022
alex caruso russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Really Wanted Alex Caruso Back in Los Angeles

By Brook SmithMar 6, 2022
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Return to LA Next Season Seen As 'Impossible'

By Brook SmithMar 5, 2022