Skip to main content
Lakers Want to Demote Russell Westbrook to the Bench, But Frank Vogel Has Pushed Back

Lakers Want to Demote Russell Westbrook to the Bench, But Frank Vogel Has Pushed Back

Many in the organization want Westbrook coming off of the bench, but Frank Vogel is not having it yet.

Many in the organization want Westbrook coming off of the bench, but Frank Vogel is not having it yet.

The good news is that the Lakers are coming off of their biggest win of the season. They faced off against the Warriors and LeBron James absolutely went off for 56 points. But the bad news is that they still have a lot to figure out. 

One thing they need to really hone in on is the usage of Russell Westbrook. The Lakers still have no idea how to get him rotated in, and it's shown in his inability to create shots. But a change could be coming very soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there are many in the Lakers upper-management that want Westbrook demoted. They would prefer to have him come off of the bench, something that Frank Vogel mentioned earlier this week. 

Read More

But according to Woj, Vogel has been the one pushing back on that.

"There has been an increasing push among many in the Los Angeles Lakers organization to demote nine-time All-Star guard Russell Westbrook from the starting lineup, but so far coach Frank Vogel has resisted bringing him off the bench, sources told ESPN."

The Lakers bringing Westbrook in off of the bench would be a very bold decision. Having your highest-paid player as the sixth man isn't a great look, but it's what they're left with. Westbrook is inefficient with the ball, turning it over at bad times and often taking very bad shots. 

But his athletic versatility could make a huge difference off of the bench, especially late in games. If he could put up numbers off of the bench as he did against the Warriors, the Lakers might have found the magic formula. 

News

Lakers Want to Demote Russell Westbrook to the Bench, But Frank Vogel Has Pushed Back

By Brook Smith20 seconds ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Goes Out of Control Against the Warriors

By Brook Smith1 hour ago
alex caruso russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Really Wanted Alex Caruso Back in Los Angeles

By Brook Smith4 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Return to LA Next Season Seen As 'Impossible'

By Brook Smith18 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: Los Angeles Needs to Consider Reducing LeBron James' Playing Time

By Brook Smith22 hours ago
USATSI_12506669
News

Lakers: Jamal Crawford Thinks He Could Help This Team if They Signed Him

By Brook SmithMar 5, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: Clippers Coach Still Thinks the Lakers Have a Good Shot to Win

By Brook SmithMar 5, 2022
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Angry He is Not Mentioned Among Game's Elite Scorers

By Brook SmithMar 5, 2022