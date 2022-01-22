Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

When you’re on a roller coaster, every twist and turn provides an opportunity for chaos. On Friday night, the Lakers spun an eight point halftime deficit into a 116-105 win over the Magic. Even a win against an eight-win team is an accomplishment these days. Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony credited the win to a strong defensive effort in the second half.

“We locked in in the second half….we completely cut their water off and stuck to our schemes. Little bit more effort and a little more energy in the second half than we did in the first half.”

Carmelo and the Lakers held the Magic to a 39.5% field goal percentage in the second half after allowing the Magic to shoot 48.8% in the first. The Lakers defense led to LA outscoring the Magic 62-43 in the second half.

Carmelo Anthony’s offense was another big reason the Lakers escaped Orlando with a win. In a stretch that spanned from late in the third and to early in the fourth, Anthony scored 19 of the Lakers 21 points.

Carmelo finished with the game with 23 points and went four-for-five from three. His performance in Orlando was his second highest point total in a road game this season.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook also commented on the defensive adjustments making an impact on Friday night.

“Based on their matchups, we decided to switch one through five. It was good for us. It worked for us. [We] did a good job by helping each other out throughout the game.”

After averaging a league high 128.3 points allowed between losses to Memphis, Sacramento, and Denver, the Lakers have given up 103.6 in their last three contests.

One win against the worst team in the NBA doesn’t earn a gold star, but Frank Vogel and the Lakers made it through Orlando without getting turned upside down.