Skip to main content
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively
Player(s)
Carmelo Anthony
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

The Lakers defense turned a potentially soul-crushing loss into a much needed win on Friday night.

The Lakers defense turned a potentially soul-crushing loss into a much needed win on Friday night.

When you’re on a roller coaster, every twist and turn provides an opportunity for chaos. On Friday night, the Lakers spun an eight point halftime deficit into a 116-105 win over the Magic. Even a win against an eight-win team is an accomplishment these days. Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony credited the win to a strong defensive effort in the second half.

“We locked in in the second half….we completely cut their water off and stuck to our schemes. Little bit more effort and a little more energy in the second half than we did in the first half.”

Carmelo and the Lakers held the Magic to a 39.5% field goal percentage in the second half after allowing the Magic to shoot 48.8% in the first. The Lakers defense led to LA outscoring the Magic 62-43 in the second half.

Carmelo Anthony’s offense was another big reason the Lakers escaped Orlando with a win. In a stretch that spanned from late in the third and to early in the fourth, Anthony scored 19 of the Lakers 21 points.

Read More

Carmelo finished with the game with 23 points and went four-for-five from three. His performance in Orlando was his second highest point total in a road game this season.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook also commented on the defensive adjustments making an impact on Friday night.

“Based on their matchups, we decided to switch one through five. It was good for us. It worked for us. [We] did a good job by helping each other out throughout the game.”

After averaging a league high 128.3 points allowed between losses to Memphis, Sacramento, and Denver, the Lakers have given up 103.6 in their last three contests.

One win against the worst team in the NBA doesn’t earn a gold star, but Frank Vogel and the Lakers made it through Orlando without getting turned upside down.

USATSI_17543006
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

59 seconds ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook on His Confidence in L.A. Despite Roller Coaster of a Week

2 hours ago
talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
News

Lakers Reportedly Tried to Package Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn to Land Jerami Grant

13 hours ago
USATSI_17437851
News

Lakers: Charles Barkley Slams Los Angeles' Front Office For Assembling 'Trash' Roster

15 hours ago
kendrick nunn lakers october 2021
News

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Asks Fans For Patience As He Works on His Return

17 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: One Team Could Be Interested in Trade For Russell Westbrook

19 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in NBA Jersey Sales Again

20 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Was Not Happy to Be Benched in Loss to the Pacers

21 hours ago