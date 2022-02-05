Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Out Tonight with Hamstring Injury

Injuries have been the story all season for the Lakers. Anthony Davis missed over a month with a sprained knee. LeBron James is currently out indefinitely with a knee injury of his own. Now, Carmelo Anthony is sidelined with a strained hamstring.

Carmelo suffered in the injury mid-way through the second quarter in Thursday night's 111-110 loss to the Clippers.

Carmelo is officially out for LA’s game against the Knicks on Saturday per Lakers reporter Mike Trudell.

Prior to his injury, Carmelo was red-hot. In his previous three games, he was averaging 18 points per game and shooting 51.4% from the field. Carmelo was also shooting 40% from three-point range.

All season, Carmelo has provided instant offense off the bench. He’s one of the few, if not the only, veteran players who has produced for the Lakers.

Carmelo will be re-evaluated before the Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.