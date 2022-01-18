Skip to main content
Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Questionable for MLK Game Against Utah Jazz
Player(s)
Carmelo Anthony
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Questionable for MLK Game Against Utah Jazz

The Lakers sixth-man has missed the last two games due to lower back tightness.

The Lakers sixth-man has missed the last two games due to lower back tightness.

Carmelo Anthony is officially questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers forward is battling the same lower back tightness that sidelined him for last week’s Kings and Nuggets games.

Carmelo has been at his best when playing at home. For the season, Anthony is shooting 45.2% from three at Crypto.com compared to 29.7% on the road. Not surprisingly, his scoring average at home (14.9), is significantly better than his road average (11.4).

Anthony’s return could be the shot in the arm that the struggling Lakers need. Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight’s contest. Saturday night’s 37-point loss in Denver exposed the Lakers lack of continuity.

Los Angeles certainly need their heir sixth-man back. The Nuggets bench outscored the Lakers bench 57-32.

Read More

The Lakers have a tough task ahead to get back into the win column. Utah ranks first in points per game (115.1) and offensive efficiency (116.3).

USATSI_17481586 (1)
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Questionable for MLK Game Against Utah Jazz

57 seconds ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James' TV Setup During NFL Game Goes Viral Online

2 hours ago
anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Called Jared Dudley For Weight Loss Tips

3 hours ago
USATSI_17513292
News

Lakers: Former LA Player Sounds Off on Team's Use of Their Big Men

4 hours ago
stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Expected to Sign Stanley Johnson to Another 10-Day Contract Today

7 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-29-21
News

Lakers: LeBron James Promises Fans That The Team Will Be Better

8 hours ago
USATSI_17513922
News

Lakers: LA Insider Calls Team the "Worst Version of Themselves" in Denver Loss

10 hours ago
Dwight Howard
News

Lakers Dwight Howard on L.A. Lacking Defensive Ability After Embarrassing Loss

Jan 16, 2022