Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Questionable for MLK Game Against Utah Jazz

Carmelo Anthony is officially questionable for tonight’s game against the Utah Jazz. The Lakers forward is battling the same lower back tightness that sidelined him for last week’s Kings and Nuggets games.

Carmelo has been at his best when playing at home. For the season, Anthony is shooting 45.2% from three at Crypto.com compared to 29.7% on the road. Not surprisingly, his scoring average at home (14.9), is significantly better than his road average (11.4).

Anthony’s return could be the shot in the arm that the struggling Lakers need. Los Angeles has lost three consecutive games coming into tonight’s contest. Saturday night’s 37-point loss in Denver exposed the Lakers lack of continuity.

Los Angeles certainly need their heir sixth-man back. The Nuggets bench outscored the Lakers bench 57-32.

The Lakers have a tough task ahead to get back into the win column. Utah ranks first in points per game (115.1) and offensive efficiency (116.3).