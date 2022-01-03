Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Benefits of His Bench Role

In an ever-changing cast of characters, the Lakers Carmelo Anthony has had to learn how to play many different roles. Carmelo hasn’t started a game since November 17th, but he’s been a steady contributor off the bench. In fact, Carmelo, along with guard Russell Westbrook, are the only two Lakers to appear in all 38 games this season.

Carmelo provided his perspective on his role after Sunday night’s 108-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“It’s day-to-day depending on who we’re playing. I go off the feeling of my teammates and see what they’re doing out there. What’s working, what’s not working.”

Carmelo finished the game with 14 points and shot three for seven from three-point range. He also had the best plus-minus on the team (+11). He has put up double digit scoring performances in five of his last eight games.

Carmelo believes the opportunity to soak in part of the game from the bench has been beneficial for him.

“I think beauty of being in my position, coming off the bench, is I get to see the flow of the game…I get to observe that for a couple minutes so by the time I come into the game, mentally, I already know what I need to do. My role changes, whatever I need to do, I’m going to do it. I don’t have a problem with that.”

The Lakers need every part of Carmelo’s bench production if they’re going to start stringing together quality wins.

With so much unpredictability with player availability, Carmelo provides consistency. In any role the Lakers need.