Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Benefits of His Bench Role
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Benefits of His Bench Role

    Carmelo is just fine with his role changing "day-to-day".
    Author:

    Carmelo is just fine with his role changing "day-to-day".

    In an ever-changing cast of characters, the Lakers Carmelo Anthony has had to learn how to play many different roles. Carmelo hasn’t started a game since November 17th, but he’s been a steady contributor off the bench. In fact, Carmelo, along with guard Russell Westbrook, are the only two Lakers to appear in all 38 games this season.

    Carmelo provided his perspective on his role after Sunday night’s 108-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    “It’s day-to-day depending on who we’re playing. I go off the feeling of my teammates and see what they’re doing out there. What’s working, what’s not working.”

    Read More

    Carmelo finished the game with 14 points and shot three for seven from three-point range. He also had the best plus-minus on the team (+11). He has put up double digit scoring performances in five of his last eight games.

    Carmelo believes the opportunity to soak in part of the game from the bench has been beneficial for him.

    “I think beauty of being in my position, coming off the bench, is I get to see the flow of the game…I get to observe that for a couple minutes so by the time I come into the game, mentally, I already know what I need to do. My role changes, whatever I need to do, I’m going to do it. I don’t have a problem with that.”

    The Lakers need every part of Carmelo’s bench production if they’re going to start stringing together quality wins.

    With so much unpredictability with player availability, Carmelo provides consistency. In any role the Lakers need. 

    USATSI_17445782
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Talks About the Benefits of His Bench Role

    32 seconds ago
    rajon rondo usa today 11-4
    News

    Lakers Expand Rajon Rondo Trade, Sending Denzel Valentine to the Knicks

    1 hour ago
    talen horton tucker usa today 12-12-21
    News

    Lakers: Former League Executive Thinks Lakers Should Not Trade Horton-Tucker

    3 hours ago
    lebron-perplexed
    News

    Lakers LeBron James and Phil Handy Exchange Heated Words After First Half vs. Minnesota

    4 hours ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Will Start at Center Even When Anthony Davis is Healthy

    18 hours ago
    LeBron James
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Sets Another Record

    22 hours ago
    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Gilbert Arenas Explains Why He Thinks LeBron James is the Greatest of All Time

    Jan 2, 2022
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

    Jan 2, 2022