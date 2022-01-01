Lakers: NBA Experts Think Russell Westbrook's Defense is Key to a LA Turnaround

Russell Westbrook is a man of many talents. Westbrook has built an illustrious career on the bedrock of triple-doubles. That hasn’t changed since he came to the Los Angeles Lakers. Westbrook leads the league in the category with nine triple-doubles through Friday.

His stat lines are, at times, incredible.

However, two NBA experts believe that Westbrook must dramatically improve on the side of the ball that doesn’t show up in the box score - defense.

Ryen Russillo and Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer weighed in on the need for Westbrook to improve defensively.

Russillo cited Westbrook’s lack of awareness late in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. Specifically, Russ leaving Nets guard Patty Mills wide open with Brooklyn clinging to a 112-110 lead in the final two minutes of the game. Mill’s shot propelled the Nets to a 122-115 victory over the Lakers.

“Everybody that was paying attention to it, and I’m always looking for it late - a bad Westbrook defensive decision. He gave us one… he [Westbrook] leaves him [Patty Mills] wide open in the corner for the biggest shot of the game. Westbrook didn’t know where he was. He just decided to do his own thing once again.”

O’Connor believes that Westbrook plays a pivotal role in pushing the Lakers (17-18) towards the top of the Western Conference standings. Especially since the team doesn’t have a ton of roster flexibility at the moment.

“The truth is, this is on Russ to evolve. It’s on him to become a guy who’s going to lock-in defensively.”

Both Russillo and O’Conner admitted that Russ dramatically increasing his defensive effort is easier said than done. Throughout his career, the former league MVP has never been a top tier defender despite his athletic gifts.

Westbrook committing on defense could help stabilize a turbulent Lakers season.