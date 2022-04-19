Skip to main content
Lakers: Charles Barkley Has A Big Request For LeBron James

Lakers: Charles Barkley Has A Big Request For LeBron James

TNT's Charles Barkley put LeBron James on blast during a broadcast.

TNT's Charles Barkley put LeBron James on blast during a broadcast.

A NBA great has been relegated from playing in playoff games to tweeting about them. LeBron James has kept his thumbs busy during the NBA playoffs. One post in particular drew a comical reaction and request from Hall-of-Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley. 

After his Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game to earn the seventh-seed, Patrick Beverley celebrated like he had just won the NBA Finals. Which, LeBron certainly noticed.

Inside the NBA frequently posts tweets during their broadcast and threw LeBron's response up on the screen. Barkley was quick to call out the fact that LeBron isn't too busy since the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Hey LeBro, I asked you a few years ago, but why don't you come on the show man? You ain't got nothing else to do. C'mon, LeBron, I'm begging you, please come on the show you ain't got nothing to do right now."

A few days later, LeBron made some more waves by championing Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as the "BEST coach in the game!". The context of the tweet, not just the post itself, is what generated the buzz.

Almost as soon as LeBron posted his support of Lue, the Clippers double digit lead over the Pelicans in the play-in game for the final playoff spot evaporated. Quickly.

As far as Charles Barkley's request, LeBron absolutely has the time, and apparently the desire, to share his views on this year's NBA playoffs. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_15312695_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Explains How Next Season Could Be GM Rob Pelinka's Last

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today headache
News

Lakers: Salary Cap Expert Outlines Six 'Realistic' Russell Westbrook Trades

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_17122758_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Unlikely To Trade Russell Westbrook for Gordon Hayward Package

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_9714517_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insiders List Scott Brooks As Potential Head Coaching Candidate

By Eric EulauApr 18, 2022
USATSI_18005181_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: The Hunt for a New Head Coach Continues and Does Not Look Promising

By Brenna WhiteApr 17, 2022
lebron-perplexed
News

Lakers: ESPN's Tim Legler Doesn't Think LeBron James Wins A Second Ring In LA

By Eric EulauApr 17, 2022
USATSI_17627398_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Thinks New York Knicks Might 'Overpay' for Anthony Davis

By Eric EulauApr 17, 2022
USATSI_15752364
News

Lakers: NBA Analyst says LA Could Acquire a Young Superstar

By Brenna WhiteApr 16, 2022