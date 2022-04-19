Lakers: Charles Barkley Has A Big Request For LeBron James

A NBA great has been relegated from playing in playoff games to tweeting about them. LeBron James has kept his thumbs busy during the NBA playoffs. One post in particular drew a comical reaction and request from Hall-of-Famer and TNT studio analyst Charles Barkley.

After his Minnesota Timberwolves stormed back to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in game to earn the seventh-seed, Patrick Beverley celebrated like he had just won the NBA Finals. Which, LeBron certainly noticed.

Inside the NBA frequently posts tweets during their broadcast and threw LeBron's response up on the screen. Barkley was quick to call out the fact that LeBron isn't too busy since the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely.

"Hey LeBro, I asked you a few years ago, but why don't you come on the show man? You ain't got nothing else to do. C'mon, LeBron, I'm begging you, please come on the show you ain't got nothing to do right now."

A few days later, LeBron made some more waves by championing Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue as the "BEST coach in the game!". The context of the tweet, not just the post itself, is what generated the buzz.

Almost as soon as LeBron posted his support of Lue, the Clippers double digit lead over the Pelicans in the play-in game for the final playoff spot evaporated. Quickly.

As far as Charles Barkley's request, LeBron absolutely has the time, and apparently the desire, to share his views on this year's NBA playoffs.