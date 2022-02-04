Lakers: Charles Barkley Offers the Worst Insult Imaginable to Both Los Angeles Teams

When the Lakers and Clippers match up on the court, it's usually a pretty exciting day in Los Angeles. The last couple of seasons have provided heated battles between the two Staples Center basketball squads, but this year has brought a lot of unwanted change.

Just looking at roster health should tell you everything you need to know about these two teams. The Lakers were without LeBron James last night, and they could be for some time. The Clips played without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, both of whom are trying to return from very serious injuries.

So it makes sense that last night's game didn't have a lot of juice behind it. But Charles Barkley really slammed both teams after the game. He thought both teams were so bad that he would rather watch grown adults sweep the ice in the Winter Olympics.

"This is some ugly teams right here. This is ugly right here. I mean this is brutal to watch. I was in there watching curling, and I was more entertained watching than watching this bad basketball. ...both of these teams are awful, and they're not much to watch."

In terms of insults, that's about as tough as it gets for NBA teams. No disrespect for professional curlers, that's a great sport to watch during the Winter Olympics. But a basketball guy like Chuck didn't even want to watch the Lakers and Clippers play. That's tough.

If he didn't watch the final quarter, he missed one heck of a game. There were 5 go-ahead baskets and Anthony Davis' game-winning shot rolled out to give the Clippers the win. It was pretty great, even if the Lakers lost.