Lakers Completed 14-Day Quarantine And Are Symptom-Free

The Lakers have finished their 14-day quarantine and all players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19, the team said Tuesday.

After four players on the Brooklyn Nets tested positive for the virus, the majority of the Lakers players were tested for COVID-19 outside of their practice facility in El Segundo on March 18.

The Lakers played the Nets on March 10 in their final game before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season March 11.

Two unnamed Lakers players tested positive for COVID-19 and the entire team was told to self-isolate for two weeks.

LeBron James said on the Road Trippin' Podcast on March 26 that the players have remained in close touch since the hiatus.

"We got a text chain between all the guys on the team," James said on the podcast. "And we just stay in touch every day, pretty much. Random s---. It could be something that's on the internet, guys send a clip."

The Lakers were atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 before the season came to a screeching halt.

James also said on the podcast that an extended period of rest isn't necessarily a good thing.

"My body was like, 'Hey man, what the hell is going on? It's March 13th, you're getting ready for the playoffs, why are you shutting down right now?'" James said on the podcast. "And I was right there turning the corner. I felt like I was rounding third base, getting ready for the postseason. The rest factor is overly blown, especially when you're in the full swing of things."