Lakers Could Be Interested In Paul Millsap Via The Buy-Out Market

The Lakers probably aren't going to do very well at the trade deadline. With the lack of draft capital and overall payroll room, it seems very likely that they stay with what they have when the February trade deadline comes and goes next week.

But there are some options that the Lakers can look into to make improvements. The buy-out market has long been considered their best course of action, and it's like the route they will go.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer thinks that the Lakers could very much be in on Brooklyn's Paul Millsap. The 16-year NBA veteran signed with the Nets this offseason on a veteran minimum contract, earning $2.6 million for the year.

While it's beleived that Paul Millsap would prefer to land in Chicago having a connection to Bulls lead executive Arturas Karnisovas from their shared Denver days, Los Angeles has been mentioned as a suitor for Millsap should he reach the buyout market.

Millsap is playing just 11 minutes per game for the Nets this season and has played in just 24 games. In those games, he is averaging 3.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, and is shooting 37 percent from the field. Truthfully, he doesn't offer much of an upgrade at the ripe age of 36.

He can't really defend the wing and he's certainly not a perimeter shooter. So while the Lakers do need some new names to bring in, Millsap might just be a lateral move. If they are going to make a move on the buy-out market, look for guys at the wings.