Lakers: Lamar Odom Convinced Slumping Los Angeles Still Wins a Title This Year

The Lakers have a lot of work to do if they want to make the playoffs this year. The way things have gone as of late, making the play-in tournament is even a big question at the moment.

But despite the way everything has gone, Lamar Odom has high hopes for this team. The former Lakers star spoke recently about this team and stressed the need for other guys to take on LeBron James' tenacity in order to succeed.

But Odom had more to say than that. He even went as far as to predict that the Lakers would ultimately walk away as the champions of the NBA this year, despite their struggles so far.

“They’re still my pick. Anytime you have LeBron James on the court and a healthy Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony as your sixth man, I think they give you a really good shot.”

That's some pretty lofty confidence in a team like the Lakers. Obviously, any team led by LeBron James should have an actual shot at making a run in the playoffs. But this team has yet to find any sort of rhythm, and a 25-27 record is certainly indicative of that.



So while Lamar does have a pair of championships to his name, it will be interesting to see how this Lakers season plays out.