Lakers Could Potentially See Reunion With Former Big Man This Summer
Entering the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers have some specific needs to fill out across the roster. One of them is addressing the lack of big men on the roster to play alongside or behind star Anthony Davis.
Not having enough quality bodies to work with at the center spot hurt the Lakers in the playoffs and they will likely try to address it this summer. One name that could come about with the Lakers is a familiar one, Andre Drummond.
Drummond spent last season with the Chicago Bulls but is not expected to return to the team this offseason. Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times detailed the expected departure of Drummond in Chicago this summer.
"What remains to be seen, however, is what direction do the Bulls go? Do they prepare for DeMar DeRozan possibly leaving in free agency or if he does return — the more likely scenario — draft his heir apparent at the small forward position? Do they grab a big to replace the expected vacancy with Andre Drummond looking for a new team, as well as some youth to push starter Nikola Vucevic?”
Drummond spent the last part of the 2020-21 season with the Lakers and helped them get to the postseason. They were eliminated in the first round, mainly due to an injury to Davis.
He would be a very serviceable backup big for the Lakers, giving them moer rebounding and size. Drummond already knows how to play alongside Davis, helping to ease any transition issues.
Last season with the Bulls, he averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds in 17.1 minutes per game. Drummond could likely be in the Lakers' price range and present them with a solid option entering next season.
