Lakers News: JJ Redick Head Coaching Interview Complete, What Comes Next?
The Los Angeles Lakers formally interviewed and hosted potential head coach JJ Redick on Saturday. Redick was viewed as the likely front-runner before the pursuit of Dan Hurley hit the scene randomly last week. However, with that over and done with, Redick appears to be the one for Los Angeles.
Before the Hurley drama, Redick was viewed as the favorite, and all signs point to him. Now we're right back to that square. The Lakers could decide as early as this week, with the NBA Draft approaching in a little over a week. With the NBA Finals winding down and with Redick on the call, L.A. could just be waiting for the Finals to conclude.
The race is almost to a close, and while L.A. also has their eye on New Orleans assistant coach James Borrego, it appears it's Redick's job to lose. The possible hire of Redick raises some eyebrows, regardless of the potential the Lakers see of him on the sidelines.
At the end of the day, he has zero coaching experience, not even high school. Still, he's proven that he is one of the brightest minds in basketball via his commentary on ESPN and podcasts, "Old Man and The Three" and "Mind The Game Podcast," with co-host and superstar LeBron James.
It's been over a month since the Lakers searched for a new head coach. The Lakers let go of former head coach Darvin Ham, and they hope to find the person to be L.A.'s head man for years to come.
L.A.'s front office has been under fire for how the Hurley situation turned out, but it's clear the Lakers job is still highly coveted. All we can do now is wait for the official word.
