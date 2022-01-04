Lakers: Did Los Angeles Make a Mistake Moving on From Kyle Kuzma?

When the Lakers finally moved on from Kyle Kuzma in August of 2021, it was more than time. After an exciting and promising first two seasons, Kuz frustrated the Los Angeles fan base with inconsistent shooting and lackluster defense. That culminated in just over 12 points per game in his final season and a drop in his playing time.

The Lakers dealt him to the Washington Wizards before the season started as part of the return for Russell Westbrook. But since then, Kuz has reminded fans in Los Angeles what he is capable of when he is right.

Kuzma is putting up close to 30 points per game over his last four games with Washington. In that stretch, he is shooting 55 percent from the field and 42 percent from the three-point range. Unfortuantely, for Lakers fans, they're lacking that production across their lineup.

It's tough to say that the Lakers made a mistake given that Kuzma might be one of the more inconsistent players in the league. He often rides hot streaks and pads his stats, something we saw during different stretches from him in Los Angeles.

But the return for him and others was Russell Westbrook, and Lakers fans aren't too pleased with his production. Russ turned the ball over more times on Sunday than Kuz has over his last three games.

But when you start getting down into the details on contracts, Lakers fans might miss Kuzma a little more. Who would have thought that just a few months ago?