Lakers: Dwight Howard Admits His Changing Role Has Been A Struggle

The Lakers seem to have found a formula that is working out for them. By going small, they've very subtly ended up with a younger and often faster-paced lineup on a nightly basis.

The transition to center for LeBron James has been one of the most beneficial moves. James is putting up incredible scoring performances with the opportunity to get a little bit of rest in between reps.

But his transition to the 5 has also proven to be a little bit of an issue for other Lakers players. So much so that Los Angeles is reportedly considering moving DeAndre Jordan before the deadline just to clear up a roster spot.

But even Dwight Howard has been confused as to what his role will be at times. He recently spoke about the changes and what that has meant for him.

It’s kind of like you got to stay strong mentally because things can change from night in and night out. Can’t complain, especially out loud. If you feel a certain way, just do it away from everyone and always keep a smile on your face and whenever you get that opportunity, just play as hard as you can.

Howard went on to describe how difficult it can be to not have as much of a defined role. That is especially true when your position has been taken by one of the greatest to ever play the game of basketball.

It can be tough for anyone, I know DJ, for me and him, it’s kind of like a roller coast all season so we just got to provide some type of energy and synergy between myself and him making sure our level of energy is pretty high whether we’re on the floor, on the bench, in the locker room. Just try to maintain a level of focus because it can be tough and it is tough at times.

Dwight is playing just over 15 minutes per game so far this season. He has also played in just 29 of the Lakers' 39 games. But LBJ also praised his willingness to be ready, something that he believes needs to be stressed across the entire team.

The roles are changing, and it's for the better.