Lakers Emerge As Possible Landing Spot For 12-Time All-Star This Summer
The Los Angeles Lakers have all sorts of roster moves to figure out this offseason, including how to build a more competitive team. They will likely still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis to work with but they need more depth across the roster.
Los Angeles has to decide if they want to go down the three-star route or more of a strong depth route. Within this, they have to upgrade across the edges to give themselves a better chance next season.
One name that has recently come up around the Lakers is former All-Star guard Chris Paul. Los Angeles was interested in him last offseason before he was traded to the Golden State Warriors.
NBA insider Marc Stein wrote the latest on Paul in his most recent Substack post.
“The Spurs and the Lakers keep coming up as potential suitors for the Warriors' Chris Paul if Paul becomes a free agent this offseason. Paul's longstanding friendship with LeBron James and his well-known desire to stay as close to his L.A.-based family as possible certainly add credence to the notion of the Lakers' signing him.”
While Paul is well past his prime, the 12-time All-Star could still give the Lakers a boost. If he is willing to take on a bench role or even limited minutes after starting, it could be beneficial for both sides.
He is still technically under contract with Golden State for next season but they have until June 28 to make a decision on him. His deal is not fully guaranteed and there is belief that the Warriors will either let him go or trade him away.
Paul has been linked to the Lakers since his vetoed deal to Los Angeles back in 2012. Maybe this is the offseason where it finally happens but only time will tell if it's meant to be.
