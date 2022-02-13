Skip to main content
Lakers Expected to Be Heavily In On Goran Dragic Once He is Bought Out

Whenever the Spurs officially buy out Dragic, the Lakers are supposed to be one of the teams that are very interested in bringing him aboard.

The Lakers might have a chance to make a splash in the market after all. Despite missing out on any moves at the trade deadline, Los Angeles has a very good chance of landing some big names via the buy-out market. 

The biggest name that they are rumored to be in on is Goran Dragic. The Spurs landed him in a trade with the Raptors this week in a deal that also earned them a 2022 first-round draft pick. 

San Antonio is expected to work on a buy-out option for Dragic as soon as possible, and the Lakers are one of the many teams looking to add him in. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported today that Los Angeles is in the hunt along with the Warriors. 

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free-agent suitors for Dragic that now includes the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN.

Dragic is a guy that any team would like to have, especially in the postseason. He's proven time and time again that he can come up in big moments, and being 35-years-old doesn't seem to have changed that.

He played just 5 games for the Raptors this season before the team agreed to work on a trade for him. In his 14 NBA seasons, Dragic is averaging close to 14 points per game, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and is shooting 36 percent from beyond the arc. 

At his best, he has been a legitimate threat with the ball in his hands. So would he come out to the struggling Lakers to help them contend? That's a big question at this point, especially if a winning team wants him. 

But the opportunity to play alongside LeBron James is something that few players will ever pass up. And Los Angeles needs to hope that is enough to convince him. 

