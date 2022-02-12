Lakers: The Top Five Trades of the Staples Center Era

In honor of the conclusion of another NBA trade deadline come and gone, we take a look back at the best trades the Lakers have made during the Staples Center Era (1999-2021).

5. Jordan Hill

The trade: Lakers sent Derek Fisher and their 2014 first-round pick (Mitch McGeary) to the Rockets for Hill.

Hill was a stable big man in time of great uncertainty in LA. In his three full seasons in Los Angeles (2013-2015), Hill averaged 10.1 PPG and 7.4 RPG. He also brought plenty of energy whether as a starter or off the bench. Considering what the Lakers gave up (sorry Fish) to acquire a solid rotation player, Hill was a nice find.

4. Jordan Clarkson

The trade: Lakers sent cash for Jordan Clarkson Washington Wizards

The Wizards traded Clarkson just two months after drafting him in the second round of 2014 draft. Clarkson made the 2014-2015 All-Rookie Team and continue to establish himself as a scorer. In his second season with the Lakers, Clarkson averaged 15.5 PPG and shot 34.7% from three. LA traded Clarkson to Cleveland in 2018.

Last season, Clarkson took home the 2020-2021 Sixth Man award as a member of the Utah Jazz. The Lakers didn't get to see the best version of Clarkson, but they unearthed a talented player.

3. Horace Grant

The trade: Grants came to LA from Seattle in a massive 4-team trade; Lakers sent Travis Knight, Glen Rice and their 2001 first-round pick to the Knicks

Along with Ron Harper and Brian Shaw, Grant was a key veteran on the Lakers 2000-2001 title team built around Shaq and Kobe. Unlike Harper and Shaw though, the 35-year-old Grant played major minutes (31.0 MPG). He was the perfect power forward to pair with peak Shaq.

2. Anthony Davis

The trade: Another multi-team trade; Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, De'Andre Hunter, Brandon Ingram, cash, and two first-round picks (2023 and 2024), plus pick swaps, to the Pelicans. LA also sent Isaac Bonga, Jermerrio Jones, Mortiz Wagner and a second-round pick to the Wizards (2022)

Even though the price was sky high, pairing Anthony Davis with LeBron James paid off quickly for the Lakers. In Davis' first season with the Lakers, he and LeBron powered the purple and gold to the team's first title in a decade. The cost to get AD was significant, but trading for an All-NBA player entering their prime usually works out.

Pau Gasol

The trade: Lakers sent Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Marc Gasol, Aaron McKie, and a 2008 first-round pick (Donté Green) and a 2010 first-round pick (Grevis Vásquez)

AD has been great during his tenure in LA, but he's not quite on Pau's level yet. Pau transformed the Lakers into legitimate title contenders upon his arrival. After losing to the Boston Celtics in embarrassing fashion in the 2008 NBA Finals, the Lakers won back-to-back championships. Kobe Bryant was the star of the show, but without the versatile Pau Gasol, Kobe would not have won his fourth and fifth rings. In the Lakers two successful NBA Finals runs, Pau averaged a mind boggling 18.9 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 2.0 BPG, and shot 55.8% from the field and 73.8% from the line.

Honorable Mentions

Chris Paul - It's impossible to put together this list without mentioning the 2011 trade that then NBA Commissioner David Stern vetoed. Lakers fans are left to only wonder what a team with Chris Paul and Kobe Bryant would've looked like. It would've looked pretty damn good.

Lamar Odom & Caron Butler - Both Odom and Butler came to the Lakers in the 2004 deal that ended the Shaq and Kobe era. Butler played just one season with LA (15.5 PPG) before being traded to the Wizards. Odom was the third most important player on the championship Kobe-Pau Lakers squads and still is a beloved fan favorite.