Lakers Fans React to Boston Celtics Losing NBA Finals

The end of one of the most frustrating NBA Finals matchups for Lakers fans finally came to an end on Thursday. On top of LA not even sniffing the playoffs, the purple and gold faithful were subjected to watching the Golden State Warriors play the Boston Celtics for the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Warriors, led by a virtuoso performance by Steph Curry, cruised for most of the game to a series clinching 103-90 victory at the Boston Garden to win their fourth championship in eight years.

More importantly, the Warriors beating the Celtics meant that the Lakers arch rival is still tied with LA for most NBA championships (17) all-time.

Lakers fans, and former players, took to Twitter to celebrate the Celtics futile attempt to win the 18th title in their franchise's history.

Lakers Hall-of-Famer James Worthy kicked off the festivities and in the process, threw a jab back at former Celtics forward Cedric Maxwell who went out of his way to call out Worthy before the Finals.

One popular Lakers account jokingly pointed out that Jayson Tatum's affinity for Kobe Bryant is why he played so poorly in the finals.

As did another.



LA sports expert Doug McKain pointed out a historical fact that will continue to make Lakers fans smile.

The ring count wasn't lost on fans.

Tim Kawakami of The Athletic pointed out the double win for former Showtime era Laker Mychal Thompson.

Even Bleacher Report got in on the action.

The Finals matchup is probably the only time southern California sports fans will ever pull for a Bay Area team.

Cigars were in order for Lakers fans.