Lakers Fans React to Darvin Ham's Introductory Press Conference

Lakers fans seemed to like what they heard on Monday from Darvin Ham.

Monday was the dawn of a new day for the Lakers franchise. Darvin Ham, flanked by vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka, held an introductory press conference at the Lakers El Segundo practice facility to officially announce his arrival as the new head coach of the purple and gold.

Lakers fans took to Twitter to respond to Ham's remarks about the future of the team, his coaching principles, and how he plans to maximize Russell Westbrook next season.

One fan seemed to really enjoy Ham's "facts over feelings" quip when it comes to critiquing players. 

Fans were also encouraged by Ham's praise of Russell Westbrook.

Lakers: LeBron James Hints at Starting His Own Podcast

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

