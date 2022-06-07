Skip to main content
Lakers: LeBron James Hints at Starting His Own Podcast

Lakers: LeBron James Hints at Starting His Own Podcast

LeBron James was at it again on Twitter over the weekend.

LeBron James was at it again on Twitter over the weekend.

Clearly, LeBron James is not used to having this much time on his hands in May and June. To help fill up some of his time, the Lakers superstar has been as active as ever on Twitter. Whether it's commenting on the NBA playoffs, blasting NBA voters, who giving props to his former head coach Tyron Lue.

To be fair, the 18-time All-Star just isn't sitting on his couch scrolling through the summer. A recent video showed that LeBron is still in mid-season form from a physical standpoint. James also attended the Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League Final in France.

This past weekend though, LeBron tweeted out that he'll be appearing on a podcast "soon" and hinted that he might even be his own podcast.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

James is involved in a litany of different enterprises, including, but not limited to: The Spring Hill Company (a marketing and production company), Fenway Sports Group, and Blaze Pizza, but has yet to really delve into the ever-growing podcast space. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_17997020_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Cuts Three LA Assistants from Vogel Regime

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18028627_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Challenges Russell Westbrook to Improve in One Key Area

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_18041554_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_18006104_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: New LeBron James Workout Video Surfaces Over the Weekend

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_18042271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Heaps Praise on Russell Westbrook In Introductory Presser

By Eric Eulau22 hours ago
USATSI_16848926_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Responds to Rasheed Wallace Assistant Coaching Report

By Staff WriterJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18149713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

By Eric EulauJun 6, 2022
USATSI_18425608
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Replicates a Throwback Kobe Bryant Look

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022