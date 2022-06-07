Lakers: LeBron James Hints at Starting His Own Podcast

Clearly, LeBron James is not used to having this much time on his hands in May and June. To help fill up some of his time, the Lakers superstar has been as active as ever on Twitter. Whether it's commenting on the NBA playoffs, blasting NBA voters, who giving props to his former head coach Tyron Lue.

To be fair, the 18-time All-Star just isn't sitting on his couch scrolling through the summer. A recent video showed that LeBron is still in mid-season form from a physical standpoint. James also attended the Liverpool-Real Madrid Champions League Final in France.

This past weekend though, LeBron tweeted out that he'll be appearing on a podcast "soon" and hinted that he might even be his own podcast.

James is involved in a litany of different enterprises, including, but not limited to: The Spring Hill Company (a marketing and production company), Fenway Sports Group, and Blaze Pizza, but has yet to really delve into the ever-growing podcast space.