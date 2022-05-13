Skip to main content
Lakers: Former ESPN Writer Drops Bombshell Report About Mark Jackson

Lakers: Former ESPN Writer Drops Bombshell Report About Mark Jackson

Ethan Strauss of Substack had some information from an ESPN The Magazine story about Mark Jackson that was never published.

Ethan Strauss of Substack had some information from an ESPN The Magazine story about Mark Jackson that was never published.

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson is one of the known candidates to have interview for the Lakers head coach vacancy. Jackson, who's currently a broadcaster for ESPN, has been out of the NBA since 2014. He's been linked to other head coaching jobs over the last few years, but remains in the broadcasting booth, for now.

On Tuesday, Substack's Ethan Strauss, formerly of ESPN, provided some details that may explain Jackson's lengthy absence from the NBA coaching ranks. Strauss outlined a story that wasn't published in ESPN The Magazine due to Jackson's stature as a commentator for the worldwide leader in sports. Strauss stated the story contained the following:

-Extensive reporting on the cult-like "us against them" atmosphere Jackson had cultivated, in which he regularly demeaned the bosses to those with the locker room

-Allegations that Jackson had, in his final days with the team, ramped up the religious rhetoric in ways that were increasingly extreme and divisive

Scroll to Continue

Read More

-How Mark had, according to sourcing, accused underlings of "being influenced by the devil," inspiring Jackson to "lay hands on them to cleanse them of their evil spirits."

-Two sources relaying that Jackson had referred to Jason Collins and team president Rick Welts, both openly gay, as "penis grabbers" who were "going to hell."

Strauss explained that ESPN has "tried to keep quiet" the details of the story that was never printed.

Assuming the report is true, it should definitely give the Lakers pause in potentially hiring Jackson. Beyond Strauss' report, Jackson frequently clashed with Warriors upper management. The Lakers do probably need a fresh voice in the building that's not Rob Pelinka, Jeanie Buss, or the Rambi, but a coach that doubles as a zealot will likely not work in the long term.

Jackson has already interviewed with the Lakers and general manger Rob Pelinka has previously stated that the team's general goal is to have a new head coach in place by the NBA Draft on June 23rd.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_16382357_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: LA Set to Interview Another Milwaukee Bucks Assistant; Charles Lee

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18005185_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LeBron James is the Highest Paid Athlete in the World Per Recent Report

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_14148326_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Granted Permission to Interview Former Nets Head Coach Kenny Atkinson

By Eric Eulau7 hours ago
USATSI_14785886_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Former Trail Blazers Head Coach Terry Stotts Has Interviewed for LA Job

By Eric Eulau11 hours ago
USATSI_9253468_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Jeanie Buss Defends Kurt and Linda Rambis' Roles in Front Office

By Eric EulauMay 11, 2022
USATSI_17264066_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Have 'Standing' Trade Offer from Houston Rockets for Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMay 11, 2022
USATSI_8576238_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Expert Says This August Will Define the Rest of LeBron James' Career

By Eric EulauMay 10, 2022
USATSI_17999745_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Rudy Gobert Reacts to Shaq Saying He Would Crush Him 1-on-1

By Eric EulauMay 10, 2022