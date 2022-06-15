Lakers: Former LA Forward Facing Felony Drug Charges

NBA free agency will kick off in just a few weeks, but one veteran forward likely won't be available. One-time Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky with three pounds in marijuana according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.

Boone provided additional details of Harrell's interaction with the Kentucky trooper.

"Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana."

Boone also noted that Harrell, if convicted, could be incarcerated for one to five years and have to pay a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

At this time, the Hornets haven't commented on the matter.

Harrell played one season for the Lakers (2020-2021). He played 68 games off the bench and averaged 13.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Lakers in November of 2020, but was included in the trade that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August of 2021.

The Wizards traded him to Charlotte in February 2022 in exchange for Vernon Carey Jr. and Ish Smith.