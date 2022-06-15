Skip to main content
Lakers: Former LA Forward Facing Felony Drug Charges

Lakers: Former LA Forward Facing Felony Drug Charges

Montrezl Harrell could face severe drug trafficking charges after getting stopped in Kentucky.

Montrezl Harrell could face severe drug trafficking charges after getting stopped in Kentucky.

NBA free agency will kick off in just a few weeks, but one veteran forward likely won't be available. One-time Lakers forward Montrezl Harrell was pulled over in Richmond, Kentucky with three pounds in marijuana according to Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer.  

Boone provided additional details of Harrell's interaction with  the Kentucky trooper.

"Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Boone also noted that Harrell, if convicted, could be incarcerated for one to five years and have to pay a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. 

At this time, the Hornets haven't commented on the matter. 

Harrell played one season for the Lakers (2020-2021). He played 68 games off the bench and averaged 13.5 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. Harrell signed a two-year deal with the Lakers in November of 2020, but was included in the trade that brought Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles in August of 2021. 

The Wizards traded him to Charlotte in February 2022 in exchange for Vernon Carey Jr. and Ish Smith. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Be Top-5 Player Next Season, ESPN Analyst Predicts

By Daniel Palma16 hours ago
USATSI_18059960_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Five 'Sensible' Players LA Can Sign in Free Agency Per NBA Expert

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
USATSI_18475587_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Identifies Which NBA Draft Picks LA Is Trying to Acquire

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_17999133
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Receives Honor From Oklahoma City

By Staff Writer23 hours ago
USATSI_17977570_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: ESPN Analyst Torches Anthony Davis Over His Surprising Practice Habits

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022
USATSI_17608606_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Explains the Only Way LA Trades Russell Westbrook This Summer

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022
USATSI_18028623_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Fans React to Anthony Davis' Alarming Statement

By Eric EulauJun 13, 2022
LeBron James, Anthony Davis
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Shocks LA Fans In Recent Video

By Staff WriterJun 13, 2022