Skip to main content
Lakers: NBA Expert Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

Lakers: NBA Expert Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

The Ringer's Bill Simmons threw out an intriguing trade idea that would land Kyrie Irving on the Lakers.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons threw out an intriguing trade idea that would land Kyrie Irving on the Lakers.

Despite Darvin Ham's effusive praise of Russell Westbrook today in the new head coach's introductory press conference, speculation about the Lakers potentially trading Russell Westbrook before next February's trade deadline will continue.

Reports of the Nets being unwilling to offer Kyrie Irving an extension stoked the flames of a potential Irving-for-Westbrook swap. As did Kyrie lamenting about how he handled his relationship with LeBron during their time in Cleveland together during a recent podcast appearance.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons tossed out some hypothetical Kyrie Irving trades during the Sunday edition of his namesake podcast. One of which was a fascinating three-team trade between the Lakers, Nets, and the Thunder. 

"Sam Presti, [GM of] OKC, former home of Russell Westbrook, taking the hometown hero home for a year. Get a couple Lakers firsts out of it, Lakers get Kyrie, and the Nets just get a huge trade exception, that's it and try to figure out what to do with it. I feel like the Nets would have to get something in that though and I don't know what it is."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Simmons explained why OKC could be willing to do a one-year reunion with the "hometown hero".

"But if I'm OKC, I'll take Westbrook's money for a year. Give me some more firsts. Oh, I get Lakers first now in 2027? Great, I don't know who's even going to be on their team in 2027. We'll take a 2029 pick swap too, great, we'll take Westbrook off your hands. I think that's the most realistic one."

Simmons, and fellow NBA expert Ryen Russillo, both seem to be in the camp that reuniting Westbrook with Durant in Brooklyn isn't an option. Hence, the three-team trade idea.

For now, the safer bet in terms of Russell Westbrook this summer is probably him starting the season on the Lakers. 

But in today's NBA, never say never. 

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets

USATSI_18006104_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: New LeBron James Workout Video Surfaces Over the Weekend

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
USATSI_18042271_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Darvin Ham Heaps Praise on Russell Westbrook In Introductory Presser

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_16848926_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Responds to Rasheed Wallace Assistant Coaching Report

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18149713_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Longtime Boston Celtics Forward Takes Shot LA's Titles & James Worthy

By Eric Eulau10 hours ago
USATSI_18425608
News

Lakers: Jayson Tatum Replicates a Throwback Kobe Bryant Look

By Brenna White23 hours ago
Russell Westbrook
News

Lakers: How LA Can Get the Most Out of Russell Westbrook Next Year

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022
Westbrook James Davis
News

Lakers: LA Columnist Suggests that Fixing LA's Roster is 'Impossible'

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022
USATSI_16228721
News

Lakers: Andre Drummond On the Challenge of Playing for LA

By Brenna WhiteJun 5, 2022