Lakers: NBA Expert Proposes Three-Team Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade

Despite Darvin Ham's effusive praise of Russell Westbrook today in the new head coach's introductory press conference, speculation about the Lakers potentially trading Russell Westbrook before next February's trade deadline will continue.

Reports of the Nets being unwilling to offer Kyrie Irving an extension stoked the flames of a potential Irving-for-Westbrook swap. As did Kyrie lamenting about how he handled his relationship with LeBron during their time in Cleveland together during a recent podcast appearance.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons tossed out some hypothetical Kyrie Irving trades during the Sunday edition of his namesake podcast. One of which was a fascinating three-team trade between the Lakers, Nets, and the Thunder.

"Sam Presti, [GM of] OKC, former home of Russell Westbrook, taking the hometown hero home for a year. Get a couple Lakers firsts out of it, Lakers get Kyrie, and the Nets just get a huge trade exception, that's it and try to figure out what to do with it. I feel like the Nets would have to get something in that though and I don't know what it is."

Simmons explained why OKC could be willing to do a one-year reunion with the "hometown hero".

"But if I'm OKC, I'll take Westbrook's money for a year. Give me some more firsts. Oh, I get Lakers first now in 2027? Great, I don't know who's even going to be on their team in 2027. We'll take a 2029 pick swap too, great, we'll take Westbrook off your hands. I think that's the most realistic one."

Simmons, and fellow NBA expert Ryen Russillo, both seem to be in the camp that reuniting Westbrook with Durant in Brooklyn isn't an option. Hence, the three-team trade idea.

For now, the safer bet in terms of Russell Westbrook this summer is probably him starting the season on the Lakers.

But in today's NBA, never say never.