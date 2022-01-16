Lakers: Frank Vogel Admits LA Must "Get Our Defense Right" After Denver Blowout

The Lakers have more problems than a computer without a keyboard. Chiefly concerning is the fact that the veteran laden team consistently plays some of the worst defense in the NBA. Despite the fact that Frank Vogel is defensive-minded head coach.

Sunday night’s depressing 133-96 in Denver is a fresh rock bottom for the 21-22 Lakers. Denver shot 51.6% from the field and an alarming 57.5% from three.

In the post game presser, Vogel admitted that their defensive strategy must be torn down to the studs.

“We’ve got to get back to the drawing board and get our defense right.”

In their last three games, all losses, Vogel’s Lakers team have allowed an average of 128.3 points.

Russell Westbrook's shortcomings have been front and center, but the Lakers defense is perhaps the more pertinent perennial problem.

On the season, the Lakers are 20th in defensive efficiency (110.1) and 27th in points allowed (113.3). The eight-win Orland Magic cough up fewer points per game than Vogel’s squad.

Vogel and his staff were certainly hoping for a stronger defensive performance after a “spirited” film session were the coach “called out” players individually following the loss to Sacramento.

Whatever insights were provided did not sink in.

After winning four consecutive games, the Lakers are now on a three-game losing skid.

Snapping it on Monday against the Utah Jazz will be tall task. Through Saturday, the Utah Jazz are first in both points per game (115.1) and offensive rating (116.3).

If Vogel and the Lakers aren’t careful, the Jazz will finish with enough points to win a NBA All-Star game.

Hopefully, Vogel and the Lakers can draw up a defense that can actually prevent a team from scoring at will.