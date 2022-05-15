Skip to main content
Lakers: Frank Vogel Among Candidates Vying for Charlotte Hornets Job

Frank Vogel continues his search for his next head coaching job.

Head coach Frank Vogel was fired after the disappointing ending to the Laker's 2021-22 season. However, the firing was not surprising, but some may think it was also not necessary. Vogel was a good coach for LA, but clearly, there was a miscommunication with the team. Although another big reason for the Lakers firing the head coach is because of how he handled Russell Westbrook. Now the former head coach is on the hunt for a new job.

According to Jake Fischer from Bleacher Report, Vogel could be finding his way to Charlotte. 

The Hornets fired head coach James Borrego after four years with the team, so they are also on the hunt for their next head coach, similar to the Lakers. With that said, Frank Vogel has a stacked resume, including his Championship win with the Lakers in 2020, which could go well for him. 

As a coach, Vogel has been able to do a lot. This season should not be what anyone thinks of when they think of Frank Vogel. This year was full of injuries and roster moves for the Lakers. 

If Vogel makes his way to the Charlotte Hornets, he would be coaching a much younger and healthier team. The Hornets have a young and energetic team, which could benefit Vogel as they may be willing to do more.  

