Lakers: Frank Vogel's Response to LeBron James' Cryptic Comments This Weekend

The Lakers got back to work on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles. After a very long All-Star break, the team got together to practice the day before they take on the Clippers back at home.

Frank Vogel already has enough on his plate with his team hanging onto a play-in tournament spot. With all of the struggles surrounding the Lakers, the last thing he probably wants is to hear about the possibility of LeBron James leaving.

But that's the reality of where the Lakers are at right now. When asked about LeBron's comments over the break about his team, Vogel was straight to the point...sort of. He did not directly address the specific comments made.

"Let the noise be noise and focus on what's in front of me."

The comments LeBron made got fans and media all sorts of riled up. He spoke openly about his willingness to return to Cleveland and dumped fuel on the fire by going out of his way to praise the General Manager of the OKC Thunder. It was a tough weekend to be a Lakers fan in what has been a tough season to be a Lakers fan.

But not everyone is convinced LeBron will move on quickly from the Lakers. Yes, his contract is expiring at the end of this season. And sure, they could consider trying to trade him and prepare for the future.

But it's also LeBron James that we're talking about. And it's the Lakers. It's a mutually beneficial partnership, and neither side wants to be the one to split up that superpower. But it has to happen eventually...