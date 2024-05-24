Lakers Hall-of-Fame Hater Strangely Backtracks in Apology to LA Fans
One of the stranger storylines around the Los Angeles Lakers over the last few years has been the trolling that has come from former NBA head coach George Karl. Karl had plenty of battles with the Lakers organization during his coaching career and has since been seen as a Lakers hater in his retirement.
Just recently, Karl criticized the Lakers for falling to the Denver Nuggets in the postseason again and he said that LeBron James was no longer a star player. He has gone out of his way to be a hater for the Lakers any chance he has gotten.
However, earlier today Karl sent out an apology to the fans of L.A. out of nowhere. Maybe he realized that he had taken things too far or maybe he was tired of fans going at him on social media. Either way, it was a strange thing to see.
Karl's son played for the Lakers to start his NBA career, something that fans love to bring up whenever Karl starts to troll the team. This apology is weird, to say the least, and most fans will not accept it.
The former coach has rubbed many the wrong way over the years and an apology won't change that. While it's nice to see Karl taking accountability for his trolling, the city of Los Angeles isn't worrying about him.
