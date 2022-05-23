Skip to main content
Lakers Haven't Fully Ruled Out Doc Rivers Becoming Available

Lakers Haven't Fully Ruled Out Doc Rivers Becoming Available

According to Marc Stein, some in the Lakers organization think Doc Rivers could still be had.

According to Marc Stein, some in the Lakers organization think Doc Rivers could still be had.

The Lakers head coaching search appears to have boiled down to Terry Stotts, Darvin Ham, and Kenny Atkinson. At least, those are three finalists that are in the public eye. However, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that rival team officials believe that the Lakers haven't completely accepted that Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers won't become available.

Stein's Monday morning article outlined the whispers about Rivers and the Lakers.

"Suspicions persist in league coaching circles that the Lakers have not completely abandoned hope that Philadelphia's Doc Rivers becomes unexpectedly available — despite the recent insistence from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey that Rivers will be back in Philly next season."

Following the Sixers playoff exit, Philadelphia president Daryl Morey stated that Doc Rivers is part of the team's future plans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We’ve got a lot of things things that we think we can improve on. That’s on myself, that’s on Elton [Brand], that’s on Coach Rivers. We’re going to figure this out. But we feel like there’s a lot to build on."

However, things change quickly in the NBA. Rivers is currently under contract with Philadelphia and would have to either be fired, or be traded, in order to have a chance of becoming the next head coach of the Lakers.

Stein is also of the opinion that there could be another name or two in the mix for the Lakers job.

"If you use the strict interpretation of the word finalist, one of these three men will definitely be the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers: Darvin Ham, Terry Stotts or Kenny Atkinson. My sense: Drawing such rigid conclusions remains a touch premature."

The Lakers are expected to conduct their next round of interviews in-person in Los Angeles with team owner Jeanie Buss in attendance to reinforce that all is well in Lakerland.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18061512_168396005_lowres (2)
News

Lakers: Austin Reaves Led LA in an Important Stat This Season

By Eric Eulau3 hours ago
USATSI_11806610_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Woj Says Charlotte Job is 'Certainly' Going to Compete with LA Vacancy

By Eric Eulau6 hours ago
USATSI_17139344_168396005_lowres
News

NBA News: Woman Files for Legal Protection from Rajon Rondo

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_14136197_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Insiders Provide Scouting Reports on LA's Head Coaching Finalists

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_7788283_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Juwan Howard Turned Down Opportunity to Become Finalist for LA Job

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
USATSI_18042293_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Insider Still Believes LA Might Waive or Release Russell Westbrook

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
USATSI_17806967_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers: Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Nears Impressive LeBron James Record

By Eric EulauMay 22, 2022
lebron james
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Indicates LeBron James' Preferred Head Coaching Candidate

By Eric EulauMay 21, 2022