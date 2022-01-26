Lakers: Hilarious Interaction Between Austin Reaves and LeBron James Goes Viral

Every once in a while, we get to see something on an NBA court that we can't help but laugh at. It's refreshing to be reminded that these superstars are just like us sometimes and that even the best of the best have their limits. See Austin Reaves on Tuesday night for example.

In the Lakers win over the Nets, Reaves had a moment with LeBron James on the court. Bron appeared to be coaching him through some of the defensive schemes and trying to get Reaves to understand what they were trying to do.

What followed was one of the most hilarious faces that I have ever seen on a basketball court. It's almost as if Reaves is trying to say 'Bron, I'm not you. I can't do THAT.'

To be fair, not many possess the basketball mind or athletic prowess that has made LeBron dominate the league for almost two decades. He put up 33 points in the Lakers big win over the Nets and threw down some crazy athletic dunks, all at the ripe age of 37.

Reaves dished out 5 assists and put up 5 boards in the Lakers' win as well. And while his stats aren't necessarily ones that might jump out, Los Angeles loves what he is able to do on the court for them.

It always seems like he is in the right position and he's always fighting for the ball on defense. That sort of role player is what helps a team to thrive, and the Lakers need i bad right now.