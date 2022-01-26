Skip to main content
Lakers: Hilarious Interaction Between Austin Reaves and LeBron James Goes Viral
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Hilarious Interaction Between Austin Reaves and LeBron James Goes Viral

Every once in a while, we get to see something on an NBA court that we can't help but laugh at. It's refreshing to be reminded that these superstars are just like us sometimes and that even the best of the best have their limits. See Austin Reaves on Tuesday night for example. 

In the Lakers win over the Nets, Reaves had a moment with LeBron James on the court. Bron appeared to be coaching him through some of the defensive schemes and trying to get Reaves to understand what they were trying to do. 

What followed was one of the most hilarious faces that I have ever seen on a basketball court. It's almost as if Reaves is trying to say 'Bron, I'm not you. I can't do THAT.' 

Read More

To be fair, not many possess the basketball mind or athletic prowess that has made LeBron dominate the league for almost two decades. He put up 33 points in the Lakers big win over the Nets and threw down some crazy athletic dunks, all at the ripe age of 37.

Reaves dished out 5 assists and put up 5 boards in the Lakers' win as well. And while his stats aren't necessarily ones that might jump out, Los Angeles loves what he is able to do on the court for them.

It always seems like he is in the right position and he's always fighting for the ball on defense. That sort of role player is what helps a team to thrive, and the Lakers need i bad right now.

reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers: Hilarious Interaction Between Austin Reaves and LeBron James Goes Viral

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17553994
News

Lakers: This Stat Proves LeBron James is Playing Out of His Mind

1 hour ago
stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Reportedly Agreeing to 2-Year Contract For Stanley Johnson

2 hours ago
USATSI_4539093
News

When Kobe Saved the Lakers '04 Season

3 hours ago
USATSI_17328248
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook on What it Means to Have Anthony Davis Back

6 hours ago
lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
News

Lakers: LeBron James Leads the Way in Huge Win Over the Nets

18 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today 11-8
News

Lakers: Why Los Angeles Absolutely Should Not Trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall

23 hours ago
lebron james usa today 12-28-21
News

Lakers Flashback: LeBron James Shuts Up Cavaliers Executive With Huge Performance

Jan 25, 2022