Lakers: Indiana Pacers Listed as Favorite to Land Russell Westbrook If LA Trades Him

One bookmaker lists the Indiana Pacers as the most likely trade destination to land Russell Westbrook.

At this point, nobody quite knows what the Lakers plan to do with Russell Westbrook. Most fans are clamoring for LA to send the former MVP elsewhere this summer, but according to reports, Phil Jackson, who's heavily involved as an adviser for the Lakers, wants the franchise to keep Russ.

If the Lakers do indeed decide to trade Westbrook, one online betting platform thinks that Russ is most likely to land on the Indiana Pacers according to Duncan Smith.

Those Indiana adds to align with some of the Westbrook trade rumors that have been circulating around the league. Some believe that the Pacers would be willing to acquire Westbrook in order to get Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield's long term deals off their books.

