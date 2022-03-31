Lakers Injury News: LeBron James Likely to 'Test Out' Ankle Before Pelicans Game

LeBron James' recovery from the sprain ankle he suffered on Sunday could very decide whether or not the Lakers make the playoffs. Yesterday, it was reported that LeBron will not play in LA's matchup with the Jazz today. This morning though, Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there's a chance LeBron plays against the Pelicans on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

As ESPN's lead basketball reporter notes, James will first have to test the ankle out in prior to tip-off and make a decision shortly before game time.

Lakers Struggles Without LeBron Entering play on Thursday, the Lakers are a half a game up on the Spurs for the tenth-seed in the West. LA has a difficult schedule ahead and, based on Tuesday's non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Mavericks, LeBron must come back for the Lakers to squeak into the play-in tournament. Unlike the truly great teams in the NBA this season, notably, the Grizzlies and Suns, this roster cannot win games without it's best player. They're 6-14 without LeBron James this season. Anthony Davis Targeting Friday Return LeBron might not be the only Lakers star to be making a dramatic return to the court on Friday. Woj also confirmed previous reports that Anthony Davis is also looking to suit up for Friday's game provided his injured foot is up to the task. If he does come back, he and LeBron will have little time to re-develop the chemistry that led to a NBA title in 2020. Including Friday's contest against the Pelicans, the Lakers have just six remaining in the regular season. As Vogel said after the Lakers loss to the Pelicans this past Sunday, "Time's running out on us."

Injuries have dictated the Lakers season, it's only fitting that they shape the final chapter of their regular season.