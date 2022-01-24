Lakers Injury Update: Anthony Davis' Status for Brooklyn Game Unclear

Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been sidelined with a MCL sprain since December 17th. Davis did not play in the Lakers 113-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Sunday after being upgraded to “questionable” on Saturday.

During his post game press conference, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was asked if Davis will be in the lineup on Tuesday when LA visits the Brooklyn Nets.

“I don’t know that yet. Tomorrow, he’s going to get some work in and we’ll see how his body is responding. We’ll make decisions at that point.”

Vogel and the Lakers have continued to keep the status of Davis close to the vest. Davis has been spotted taking shots prior to games, but there’s been very little official news throughout his recovery.

Los Angeles is 7-10 since Anthony Davis went down. During that time, rumors and reports have swirled around LA firing Vogel and also trying to find a trade partner for guard Russell Westbrook. Whenever Davis returns, he will help stabilize a team that’s been hot and cold.

After winning four-in-a-row, the Lakers have lost five of their last seven games. The Lakers rank 26th in points allowed per game (115.6) and 29th in defensive efficiency (117.4) during that span.

For a team lacking quality defenders, getting a four-time NBA All-Defensive Team player should go a long way. Davis provides the length, rim-protection, and athleticism that LA has sorely needed.

The Lakers and their fans would love to see Davis back on the floor on Tuesday. According to Vogel, it’s far from a sure thing.