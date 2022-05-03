Skip to main content
Lakers: Insider Explains Why Keeping Russell Westbrook Could Help His Trade Value

The Athletic's Bill Oram thinks the Lakers waiting to trade Russell Westbrook could boost the guard's trade value.

It's anyone's guess on what the Lakers roster will look like next season. Or who will be coaching it. One things is for sure though, the Lakers front office is exploring trade options for much maligned guard Russell Westbrook.

Based on Westbrook's exit interview, that included throwing barbs at Frank Vogel, Anthony Davis, and LeBron James, the former league MVP likely isn't going to be shedding any tears if he gets traded.

However, The Athletic's Bill Oram isn't completely sold on the idea that Westbrook must be traded this summer. The Lakers reporter discussed why holding onto Russ, at least for the start of the season, could pay dividends in an in-season trade.

"The only way for the Lakers to stop digging their hole deeper is to find their way into a position of strength. And the only way they can do that is to convince the rest of league that they are not as desperate to trade Westbrook as everyone believes. That they are content to bring him back for another season and give their big three another chance."

Oram wrote how the Lakers holding onto Westbrook could lead to additional potential trade partners, even the possibilty of holding onto their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks. 

"The Lakers need to take the emotion out of this. Westbrook can only help his value with the Lakers, and as next season plays out, teams that thought they would be contenders will realize they aren’t and will become more willing to change course. To trade players thought untouchable in the offseason...but if the Lakers go into next season with Westbrook on the roster, his value skyrockets and their options explode."

The Athletic writer did note the perils of such a path for the Lakers. Russ, LeBron, and AD might need a kumbaya session. General manager Rob Pelinka and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis will need to make shrewder roster decisions. They'll also need a coach that can handle the scrutiny and criticism that comes with leading a LeBron led Lakers team.

Which is why the Lakers need to explore every option. Even holding onto Westbrook. 

For now. 

