Lakers: Insider Gives Update on Dallas Potentially Trading for Russell Westbrook

Earlier this week, a report surfaced from Bally Sports' Scoop B. Robinson that the Mavericks could be interested in signing Russell Westbrook as a free agent if he and the Lakers reach a buyout. Currently, the Lakers haven't leaked any reports that they plan on negotiated a buyout with Westbrook, but there's plenty of NBA offseason left.

In a recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA reporters Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon, and Tim Bontemps discussed the possibility of the Mavericks landing Westbrook either via buyout or via trade.

McMahon, who's spent plenty of time in Texas covering the Rockets, contacted a source about a potential Russ-to-Dallas move.

"You guys had told me that you had heard that. I checked, I got a very quick 'Hell no'.

McMahon did offer that he could see the "logic" of Dallas taking Westbrook's expiring contract in exchange for one or both of the Lakers future first-round picks (2027 & 2029).

Windhorst pushed back on the idea of Dallas even contemplating such a trade, but Tim Bontemps mentioned that in his opinion, it would provide the Mavericks to get out underneath of some long-term money and help clear up cap room after Westbrook's contract expires after this coming season.

"McMahon's point was, if they could take Westbrook's expiring contract, get a pick and get out of some money, maybe they take a swing on it sure."

The conversation between the three experts was just a reminder that unless the Lakers are willing to burn first-round picks in a potential Westbrook trade, Russ will be on the roster at the start of the season.