Skip to main content
Lakers: Insider Gives Update on Dallas Potentially Trading for Russell Westbrook

Lakers: Insider Gives Update on Dallas Potentially Trading for Russell Westbrook

ESPN's Tim McMahon dispelled any lingering speculation that the Dallas Mavericks could be interested in trading for Kyrie Irving.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Earlier this week, a report surfaced from Bally Sports' Scoop B. Robinson that the Mavericks could be interested in signing Russell Westbrook as a free agent if he and the Lakers reach a buyout. Currently, the Lakers haven't leaked any reports that they plan on negotiated a buyout with Westbrook, but there's plenty of NBA offseason left.

In a recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA reporters Brian Windhorst, Tim McMahon, and Tim Bontemps discussed the possibility of the Mavericks landing Westbrook either via buyout or via trade.

McMahon, who's spent plenty of time in Texas covering the Rockets, contacted a source about a potential Russ-to-Dallas move.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"You guys had told me that you had heard that. I checked, I got a very quick 'Hell no'. 

McMahon did offer that he could see the "logic" of Dallas taking Westbrook's expiring contract in exchange for one or both of the Lakers future first-round picks (2027 & 2029). 

Windhorst pushed back on the idea of Dallas even contemplating such a trade, but Tim Bontemps mentioned that in his opinion, it would provide the Mavericks to get out underneath of some long-term money and help clear up cap room after Westbrook's contract expires after this coming season.

"McMahon's point was, if they could take Westbrook's expiring contract, get a pick and get out of some money, maybe they take a swing on it sure."

The conversation between the three experts was just a reminder that unless the Lakers are willing to burn first-round picks in a potential Westbrook trade, Russ will be on the roster at the start of the season.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
News

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Wants to Drop His Two Nicknames; Asks Fans for Ideas

By Brenna White1 hour ago
carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
News

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Re-Signing Carmelo Anthony This Summer

By Eric Eulau2 hours ago
USATSI_18082008_168396005_lowres (3)
News

Lakers News: LA Should Ask Russell Westbrook to Sit Out Next Season Says Expert

By Eric Eulau4 hours ago
USATSI_9969273_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Lakers News: Shaq Reacts to All-Time LA Player Debate

By Ryan Menzie6 hours ago
USATSI_18475615_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Head Coach Darvin Ham Makes a Bold Anthony Davis Claim

By Ryan Menzie9 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: Popular NBA Account Points Out Mind-Boggling LeBron James Playoff Stat

By Ryan Menzie11 hours ago
USATSI_17733718_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry's Trolling of LeBron James Sets Internet Ablaze

By Ryan MenzieJul 22, 2022 10:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Ham Explains Why Anthony Davis, Not LeBron James, is LA's Centerpiece

By Eric EulauJul 22, 2022 8:00 PM EDT