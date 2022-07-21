Skip to main content
Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook

Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook remains in the forefront of trade rumors, and now the Mavericks are reportedly in the mix.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

There have been many trade scenarios surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, despite Westbrook never publicly demanding a trade. Westbrook's contract ($47.1M) remains a major hurdle for teams, but a new team as emerged as a candidate if the Lakers were to buy him out. 

The Dallas Mavericks add onto the list of potential suitors contingent on a Westbrook buy out, but a highly respected league fixture believes it would ultimately be Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's call (via BallySports)

If the Mavericks wound up with Westbrook, they could pair him with Luka Doncic, one of the league's top guards. Westbrook could help fill the void left by Jalen Brunson's departure to the New York Knicks. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Now, there's been zero indication that the Lakers are exploring a Westbrook buyout, nor Russ being receptive to the idea.

Westbrook exercised his player option heading into the season and will be owed $47.1 million. The signs point towards Westbrook remaining with the team for at-least one more season. 

With rumors spilling over, reports have also come out with the Lakers personnel happy with keeping Westbrook on the team. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has publicly stated his confidence in Westbrook flourishing next season and that he's one of the best players in the league. 

There's no doubt Westbrook's ability is still there despite a disappointing season. Although the shooting numbers dropped, Westbrook still remained a viable option for the Lakers playing 78 games which is the most games played out of the Lakers big 3

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks

USATSI_15045161_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: Expert Discusses Hypothetical Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis Trade

By Ryan Menzie2 hours ago
USATSI_17055352_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook and Bronny James Squash Lebron-Russ the Beef?

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
russell westbrook usa today
News

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Refused to Regularly Set Screens for LeBron James

By Ryan Menzie7 hours ago
USATSI_17035543_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Thinks LeBron James' Drew League Game was a Warning Shot

By Ryan Menzie21 hours ago
USATSI_18057885_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Reengaged' in Trade Talks Regarding Pacers Guard Buddy Hield

By Adam Salcido22 hours ago
USATSI_17961264_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Steph Curry Says 2017 Team Would Beat 2001 Shaq-Kobe Squad

By Ryan MenzieJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_17317321_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Expresses Desire to Play with LeBron James Again

By Eric EulauJul 20, 2022 6:00 PM EDT
USATSI_18042534_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Nets Demand 3-Team Trade in Any Talks Involving Russell Westbrook

By Adam SalcidoJul 20, 2022 11:57 AM EDT