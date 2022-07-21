Lakers Rumors: Mavericks Emerge as Potential Suitors for Russell Westbrook

There have been many trade scenarios surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, despite Westbrook never publicly demanding a trade. Westbrook's contract ($47.1M) remains a major hurdle for teams, but a new team as emerged as a candidate if the Lakers were to buy him out.

The Dallas Mavericks add onto the list of potential suitors contingent on a Westbrook buy out, but a highly respected league fixture believes it would ultimately be Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's call (via BallySports)

If the Mavericks wound up with Westbrook, they could pair him with Luka Doncic, one of the league's top guards. Westbrook could help fill the void left by Jalen Brunson's departure to the New York Knicks.

Now, there's been zero indication that the Lakers are exploring a Westbrook buyout, nor Russ being receptive to the idea.

Westbrook exercised his player option heading into the season and will be owed $47.1 million. The signs point towards Westbrook remaining with the team for at-least one more season.

With rumors spilling over, reports have also come out with the Lakers personnel happy with keeping Westbrook on the team. Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has publicly stated his confidence in Westbrook flourishing next season and that he's one of the best players in the league.

There's no doubt Westbrook's ability is still there despite a disappointing season. Although the shooting numbers dropped, Westbrook still remained a viable option for the Lakers playing 78 games which is the most games played out of the Lakers big 3.