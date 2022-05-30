Lakers: Jayson Tatum Makes Powerful Tribute to Kobe in Sunday's Game Seven

In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum did something that most Celtics would never dare to do. He wore a purple armband with the number 24 emblazoned in gold.

After the Celtics won 100-96, Tatum explained why he wore the armband on a nationally televised Game 7 (quote via Sam Quinn of CBS).

"This was the biggest game of my career so far, so I wanted to wear that armband to honor him and share that moment."

This isn't the first time Tatum has honored Kobe on the court. In Boston's first-round series against the Nets, Tatum wore a pair of custom shoes that included a quote from Kobe to the young Tatum - "How does it mean to you?".

Before Game 4 of the Conference Finals, Tatum wore a pair of custom Kobe-Michael Jordan pants.

Tatum has long called Kobe his favorite basketball player of all-time and as part of the NBA 75 celebration, Tatum donned Kobe's number 24 jersey to recreate a still photo Kobe game-winner over Dwayne Wade.

Now, Tatum has the opportunity to follow in Kobe's footsteps and win a NBA title before turning 25. Bryant was 22 when he and Shaq captured their first of three-consecutive titles in 2000. Tatum is currently 24.

The Celtics are set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the Finals and as of Monday morning, are the underdogs.

Tatum's Kobe tributes are awesome, but rooting for the Celtics in the series, just doesn't sit well for most Lakers fans.