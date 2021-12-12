Lakers Jeanie Buss Breaks Silence on Frank Vogel’s Status

With the Lakers struggling to gain any ground in the standings with their inconsistent play, many fans have been looking for someone to blame, and turning their fury at head coach Frank Vogel.

The Lakers were mum with how many years Vogel’s extension was during the offseason, so many people around the league wondered if his future in Los Angeles was in jeopardy. It was later leaked that Vogel’s contract was only extended to the 2023 season, just a one-year extension from his prior contract.

This puts Vogel’s future with the team in a predicament. After winning a title just two seasons ago, it is weird that Vogel seems to be on a short leash. Much of the Lakers top brass have not commented much on the coach’s situation with the team, until now.

During halftime of the win against Boston, Mark Medina of NBA.com caught up with Jeanie Buss about Vogel’s status as head coach.

“Until we’re 100% healthy, I don’t think you can really make any judgment…We’re as connected as any organization can be. I really don’t know what you’re looking for me to say. I would say until we’re 100 percent healthy, I won’t make any judgments about anything.”

At the moment, the Lakers are tied with the Clippers with 104 games to lost games from injury. Both teams are ranked second, trailing only the Magic in lost games this season.

Injuries have cost the Lakers a chance to get quality time together on the court and figure out everyone’s nuances on the court. Russell Westbrook and LeBron James isn't the greatest fit in terms of spacing. Adding the component of 11 players on the roster who were not with the Lakers last season, it should not be too surprising to people that they are still struggling.