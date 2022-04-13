Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Assures He'll Back in LA Next Season

As Russell Westbrook reminded everyone during the Lakers exit interviews, a player option is an...option. Russ isn't the only Lakers guard with a player option likely to be picked up for next season. After missing all season with a bone bruise, Kendrick Nunn indicated that he'll be opting in for the 2022-2023 season for a cool $5.25M.

Nunn had this to say on the subject during his exit interview on Monday:

"Knowing I just took this entire year off, it's a no-brainer for me to opt in."

The Lakers took a chance on Nunn this past summer with a two-year pact and like most things this season, it just didn't work out. Nunn noted that he tried to ramp up his activity in early January and in early March for a possible return, but suffered setbacks each time. The 26-year-old mentioned that early March is when he mentally, and physically, accepted that he was going to miss the full season.

Nunn was then asked if he anticipates being ready to go for preseason next year.

"Absolutely. I feel pretty healthy now and will definitely take this summer to do my work and prepare for next season."

In his first two years in the NBA, Nunn averaged 15.0 points per game on 45.8% shooting with the Miami Heat. In the 2020-2021 season, he shot 38.1% from three-point land.

Assuming he's fully healthy for next season, the 6'2" guard should add additional guard depth to the Lakers roster as well as provide some of quality three-point shooting that LA sorely lacked for much of the year.