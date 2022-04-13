Skip to main content
Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Assures He'll Back in LA Next Season

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn Assures He'll Back in LA Next Season

Kendrick Nunn confirmed that he plans on picking up his player option for next seaosn.

Kendrick Nunn confirmed that he plans on picking up his player option for next seaosn.

As Russell Westbrook reminded everyone during the Lakers exit interviews, a player option is an...option. Russ isn't the only Lakers guard with a player option likely to be picked up for next season. After missing all season with a bone bruise, Kendrick Nunn indicated that he'll be opting in for the 2022-2023 season for a cool $5.25M.

Nunn had this to say on the subject during his exit interview on Monday:

"Knowing I just took this entire year off, it's a no-brainer for me to opt in."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Lakers took a chance on Nunn this past summer with a two-year pact and like most things this season, it just didn't work out. Nunn noted that he tried to ramp up his activity in early January and in early March for a possible return, but suffered setbacks each time. The 26-year-old mentioned that early March is when he mentally, and physically, accepted that he was going to miss the full season.

Nunn was then asked if he anticipates being ready to go for preseason next year.

"Absolutely. I feel pretty healthy now and will definitely take this summer to do my work and prepare for next season."

In his first two years in the NBA, Nunn averaged 15.0 points per game on 45.8% shooting with the Miami Heat. In the 2020-2021 season, he shot 38.1% from three-point land. 

Assuming he's fully healthy for next season, the 6'2" guard should add additional guard depth to the Lakers roster as well as provide some of quality three-point shooting that LA sorely lacked for much of the year. 

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_15638282_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Two More Former NBA Head Coaches Linked to LA

By Eric Eulau14 hours ago
USATSI_17871007_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Expert Discusses Magic Johnson's Negative Impact on Team

By Eric Eulau17 hours ago
LeBron James
News

Lakers: LeBron James Believes LA's Season of Failure Came Down to One Thing

By Eric Eulau20 hours ago
USATSI_16112454_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Draymond Green Sounds Off On Frank Vogel Situation

By Eric Eulau23 hours ago
USATSI_18042292_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: LA Insider Calls Team's Handling of Frank Vogel's Firing 'Shameful'

By Eric EulauApr 12, 2022
USATSI_18041836_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Russell Westbrook Blasts Frank Vogel in Exit Interview

By Eric EulauApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18003988_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: NBA Insider Expects LA to Consider Juwan Howard for Head Coaching Vacancy

By Eric EulauApr 11, 2022
USATSI_18006098
News

Lakers: Internet Reacts to Awkward Timing of Frank Vogel News

By Eric EulauApr 11, 2022