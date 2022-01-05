Lakers: Kendrick Nunn 'Getting Closer' to LA Debut

The Lakers could be adding a critical player sooner rather than later. Don’t worry, you haven’t missed a trade. Guard Kendrick Nunn might be close to making his Lakers debut.

The cash strapped Lakers signed Nunn to the taxpayer mid-level exception this offseason. Nunn’s shooting prowess and ball handling ability are sorely needed as the Lakers try to find their footing.

Injuries to his ankle and knee have prevent Nunn from playing a single game for Los Angeles this season.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel gave a brief but optimistic update on Nunn this past Monday.

“He’s making progress. He’s doing more and more on the court. I just talked to one of our assistant coaches about the work he did today. And he definitely looks like he’s getting closer to where we need him. Still don’t have a timetable on it, other than to say he’s getting close.”

Nunn shot 38.1% from three-point land last season as a member of the Miami Heat. He averaged 14.6 points per game and converted 48.5% of his field goal attempts.

Surrounding LeBron with effective shooters has a long track record of success.

Nunn’s shooting could be a boon to a Lakers offense that lacks consistency. Through Monday, Los Angeles was 24th in offense rating (107.3).

Vogel did not give a clear timeline for Nunn’s return, but the guard did take the court for pregame on-court work on Wednesday. Silver Screen and Roll's Cooper Halpern posted the proof prior to Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings.

The guard should be hoisting wide open corner three pointers for the Los Angeles Lakers soon enough.