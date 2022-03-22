Lakers: Latest Kendrick Nunn News Is Not Encouraging

The Lakers 131-120 victory over the Cavaliers gave fans plenty of reasons to celebrate. LeBron James put on a show that included posterizing Kevin Love - his former teammate. LA coasted in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to a much needed win. There was plenty to get excited about, except the latest news on injured guard Kendrick Nunn.

According to Ryan Ward, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel stated that there's "no updates" on Nunn's current status.

The guard has been dealing with a bone bruise in his knee all season after signing with the Lakers this past summer.

Back in February, Vogel admitted that there was a possibility that Nunn would miss the entire season. The month prior, the 26-year-old posted a brief message to Lakers fans.

"Lake Show I promise I want to be out there helping my team. Stay patient with me. This process has been just as frustrating for me. I’ll return as soon as I’m healthy! It’ll be worth the wait."

It appears there's a chance Lakers fans will be waiting until next year. Considering he hasn't played a game this season, it's highly likely that Nunn will exercise his $5.3M player option for next season.

Now, this is also a Lakers team, like most teams in the NBA these days, that isn't exactly forthright with player injuries. Fans and the media were continually given intentionally vague updates about Anthony Davis' recovery from his December knee injury.

Perhaps there's a micro-sliver of a chance that Nunn could make his LA debut in the team's final ten games.

The Lakers could sorely use a scorer like Nunn to help balance the offensive output when LeBron is on the bench.

However, it seems more and more likely, maybe definite, that fans won't get to see what that looks like until next season.