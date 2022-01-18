Lakers: Kendrick Nunn's Return from Injury Has Been Delayed

The Lakers getting fully healthy took a step back on Monday. Guard Kendrick Nunn’s ailing knee did not respond well to an increase in activity during his rehab.

It’s disappointing news after it was reported earlier this month that the guard was getting “closer” to a return.

After signing for a discount with the Lakers this summer, Nunn has yet to appear in a game. However, Los Angeles brought Nunn in knowing that he would need time to get healthy.

Once healthy, Nunn’s scoring ability will be a big boost for a Lakers bench that hasn’t consistently provided offense.

Nunn averaged 15.0 points per game in his first two years in the NBA as a member of the Miami Heat. During that span, the Chicago native shot 45.8% from the field and 36.4% from three. Nunn has also been able to take care of the basketball in his short NBA career. He’s averaged just 1.6 turnovers per game.

The discussion around the Lakers guard play has mostly been centered around Russell Westbrook. Westbrook has been stuck in a miserable shooting stretch that has at times hampered the Lakers offense. Unfortunately, youngster Talen Horton-Tucker also hasn’t been able to convert shots at an efficient rate (40.5 FG%).

Los Angeles is optimistic that Nunn could be the missing backcourt piece once he’s game ready. His energy, shooting, and ability to handle the ball can only help a Lakers team that has underperformed so far this season.

He will also give the Lakers more lineup flexibility,

One quality player won’t solve all of a team’s problems, but it usually doesn’t make them worse.