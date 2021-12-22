Skip to main content
    •
    December 22, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers: Kenny Smith Trashes LeBron James For Bringing a Cigar Into the Arena
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Kenny Smith Trashes LeBron James For Bringing a Cigar Into the Arena

    Kenny didn't love this look from LBJ.
    Author:

    Kenny didn't love this look from LBJ.

    LeBron James is well known for his entrances into games. The 19-year NBA veteran has a certain style that he's picked up on over the years, and that style has almost become a sort of brand for the Lakers star. 

    So it shouldn't have been any surprise when LeBron entered the arena on Tuesday night against the Suns with a cigar in his hand. James pulled up to the Lakers and Suns game with his full fit on point and a stogie in his right hand. 

    But that didn't go over well with everyone. TNT's Kenny Smith went off a little bit about the Lakers star bringing a cigar into the arena, something that seems a little odd to be annoyed about. 

    Read More

    That guy is walking into the arena with a cigar. Yo, that is disrespectful. We lose that game and he came in with a cigar, I ain't a fighter, but I'll fight everybody in the locker room. 

    Unfortunately, the cigar didn't work. The Lakers got beat up on by the Suns and went on to lose 108-90. James put up 34 points and 7 rebounds. But Los Angeles' bench provided almost no production at all and Phoenix went on to dominate. 

    The Lakers are now back to a .500 record at 16-16 and have a tough stretch of games coming up. After taking on the Spurs this week, they will welcome the Nets to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. And they'll be doing it all without Anthony Davis. 

    lebron james crowd 12-12 usa today
    News

    Lakers: Kenny Smith Trashes LeBron James For Bringing a Cigar Into the Arena

    1 minute ago
    lebron-james1
    News

    Lakers LeBron James Addresses LA's Performance So Far This Season

    2 hours ago
    chaundee brown usa today
    News

    Lakers: Chaundee Brown, We Hardly Knew Ye

    18 hours ago
    trevor ariza 9-28-21
    News

    Lakers Trevor Ariza on His Season Debut Back with L.A.

    19 hours ago
    lonzo-ball
    News

    Lakers: Bulls' Mascot Mocks Los Angeles After Close Win on Sunday Night

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: NBA Preparing for Possible Canceled Game on Christmas Day

    22 hours ago
    dwight howard 10-3-21
    News

    Lakers: Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard Status Updates

    Dec 21, 2021
    LakersLogo
    News

    Lakers Signing Guard Mason Jones to a Two-Way Contract From South Bay

    Dec 20, 2021