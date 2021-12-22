Lakers: Kenny Smith Trashes LeBron James For Bringing a Cigar Into the Arena

LeBron James is well known for his entrances into games. The 19-year NBA veteran has a certain style that he's picked up on over the years, and that style has almost become a sort of brand for the Lakers star.

So it shouldn't have been any surprise when LeBron entered the arena on Tuesday night against the Suns with a cigar in his hand. James pulled up to the Lakers and Suns game with his full fit on point and a stogie in his right hand.

But that didn't go over well with everyone. TNT's Kenny Smith went off a little bit about the Lakers star bringing a cigar into the arena, something that seems a little odd to be annoyed about.

That guy is walking into the arena with a cigar. Yo, that is disrespectful. We lose that game and he came in with a cigar, I ain't a fighter, but I'll fight everybody in the locker room.

Unfortunately, the cigar didn't work. The Lakers got beat up on by the Suns and went on to lose 108-90. James put up 34 points and 7 rebounds. But Los Angeles' bench provided almost no production at all and Phoenix went on to dominate.

The Lakers are now back to a .500 record at 16-16 and have a tough stretch of games coming up. After taking on the Spurs this week, they will welcome the Nets to Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day. And they'll be doing it all without Anthony Davis.